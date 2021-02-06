QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $167.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

