QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at 140166 from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $225,818,000 after acquiring an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.