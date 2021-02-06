Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 186 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $149.35 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

