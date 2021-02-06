Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

