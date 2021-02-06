Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.