Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,647,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

