Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

