Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,177,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.