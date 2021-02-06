Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 171 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $451.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.30 and its 200 day moving average is $380.27.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

