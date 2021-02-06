Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 356 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

