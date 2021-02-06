Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 714 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $332.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day moving average of $299.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

