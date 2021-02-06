Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

