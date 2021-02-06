QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40. 109,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 107,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Roth Capital reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

