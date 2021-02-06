Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $2,363,934.87 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

