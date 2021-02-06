RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.70 million, a PE ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.