Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.74

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $16.09. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2,980 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 114.5%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

