Rapidz Price Hits $0.0022 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $8,197.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

