Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.85.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$40.81.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

