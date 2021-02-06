RChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $340,520.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $18.16 million and $340,520.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00063079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.01138892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.19 or 0.06610926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00050466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

