RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

RMAX opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RE/MAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

