Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Down 7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 3,073,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,196,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

