Refereum (RFR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.80 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.