Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $498.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.03 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.