Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Up 8.9%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 3,188,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,822,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

