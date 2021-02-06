Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB downgraded Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

