Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

