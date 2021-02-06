Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArcBest Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $49.91 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

