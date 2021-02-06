Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telstra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.