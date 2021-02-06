Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.00 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,655.90.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

