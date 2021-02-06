Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.86 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 73.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $7,941,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.