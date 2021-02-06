Research Analysts Set Expectations for SunPower Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

