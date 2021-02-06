Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -222.74% -147.19%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.86 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.39 million ($1.35) -1.76

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Tenax Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome. It is also involved in initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial of levosimendan for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

