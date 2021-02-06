Reviewing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get WW International alerts:

WW International has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WW International and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.22 $119.62 million $1.79 14.19 Match Group $4.76 billion 8.94 $431.13 million $4.53 35.28

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than WW International. WW International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WW International and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 4 9 0 2.57 Match Group 0 6 15 0 2.71

WW International currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $138.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats WW International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.