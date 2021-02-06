Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,336 shares of company stock worth $718,970 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

