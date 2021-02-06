Ribbon Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,505% compared to the typical volume of 113 put options.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

