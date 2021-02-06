Richard K. Templeton Sells 112,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

