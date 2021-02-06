Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.