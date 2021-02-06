Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of RMNI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

In other news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $167,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,171 shares of company stock worth $1,022,224. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

