Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

