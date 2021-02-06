Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.