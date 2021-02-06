Riverstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

