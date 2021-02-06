Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 2.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

