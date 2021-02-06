RMPL Hits Market Capitalization of $677,681.23 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. RMPL has a total market cap of $677,681.23 and $373.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00179876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061661 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042853 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

