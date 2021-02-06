Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 13,811 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.