Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,042,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,343,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 96,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,360,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

