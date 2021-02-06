Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

