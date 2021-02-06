Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

HES stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

