Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,009,000.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

