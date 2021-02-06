Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,291 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.