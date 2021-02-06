Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.13. Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.